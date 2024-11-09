Windward Capital Management Co. CA Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,500,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after buying an additional 10,809,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,818,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,633,000 after buying an additional 219,894 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

Comcast stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.