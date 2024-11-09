Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Issues Earnings Results

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.33), reports. The firm had revenue of $236.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.25 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.85%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.540-1.620 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.54-1.62 EPS.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 36.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 48,576 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on XHR

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.