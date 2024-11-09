Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Issues Earnings Results

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.33), reports. The firm had revenue of $236.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.25 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.85%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.540-1.620 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.54-1.62 EPS.
Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 1.51.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.
