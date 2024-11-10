4,281 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Purchased by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 32,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $48.18 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.