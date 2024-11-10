Kerusso Capital Management LLC Purchases 332 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kerusso Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 31,489.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,794,000 after buying an additional 2,523,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,696,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,869,000 after buying an additional 26,977 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,691,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,503,000 after buying an additional 31,190 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,042,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,699,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $356.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.12. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $214.57 and a one year high of $370.21.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 20.17 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.