Advantage Trust Co Purchases Shares of 600 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.71. 4,142,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,690. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $214.06 and a twelve month high of $297.37. The firm has a market cap of $445.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

