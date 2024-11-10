Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,378 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 28,835 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $14,073,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $5,019,000. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 50,341 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 35.8% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $514.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.30. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $369.57 and a fifty-two week high of $514.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

