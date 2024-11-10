Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Has $684,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 99.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

