PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PCK opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.