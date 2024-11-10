PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCK opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

