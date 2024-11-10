Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total value of $1,199,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,437.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $551.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $484.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.43. The company has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.51 and a 12 month high of $569.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

