Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LNTH. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $87.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.33 and a 200-day moving average of $95.91. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $378.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.58 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,402.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 595.3% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,900 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $26,346,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 25.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after acquiring an additional 394,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,271,000 after acquiring an additional 389,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

