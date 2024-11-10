Assetmark Inc. Acquires 3,931 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $31,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 30,868.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.43.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $151.97 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.46 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.25.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 26.62%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

