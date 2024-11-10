Autonolas (OLAS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $144.51 Million

Autonolas (OLAS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Autonolas has a market capitalization of $144.51 million and $1.08 million worth of Autonolas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Autonolas has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Autonolas token can currently be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00002792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Autonolas alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,679.61 or 0.99805051 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,410.16 or 0.99467533 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Autonolas Token Profile

Autonolas was first traded on June 29th, 2022. Autonolas’ total supply is 541,003,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,826,719 tokens. Autonolas’ official website is www.olas.network. Autonolas’ official Twitter account is @autonolas.

Buying and Selling Autonolas

According to CryptoCompare, “Autonolas (OLAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autonolas has a current supply of 541,003,883.3240798 with 64,826,719.26959782 in circulation. The last known price of Autonolas is 2.34004764 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,333,738.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olas.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonolas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonolas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonolas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonolas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.