MAGA Price Down 55.1% Over Last 7 Days (MAGA)

MAGA (MAGA) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. MAGA has a total market cap of $29.05 million and approximately $16.94 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAGA has traded 55.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MAGA token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MAGA

MAGA launched on May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. The official website for MAGA is maga-hat.vip. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth.

MAGA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.00007706 USD and is down -14.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $16,421,127.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

