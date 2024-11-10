Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

NYSE BIP opened at $34.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.19. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 72.3% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 645,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,636,000 after purchasing an additional 271,020 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 219,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 31,452 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

