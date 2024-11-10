Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut Bumble from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bumble from $16.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bumble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bumble from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. Bumble has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a negative net margin of 54.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

