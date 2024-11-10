Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08, a PEG ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $56.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

