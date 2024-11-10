Critical Comparison: Franklin Mining (FMNJ) versus Its Peers

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Mining has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Mining’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Mining and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Franklin Mining alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A -$430,000.00 -0.04 Franklin Mining Competitors $1.67 billion -$71.06 million -10.27

Franklin Mining’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Franklin Mining. Franklin Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A Franklin Mining Competitors -35.66% 4.79% 3.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Franklin Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

34.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Franklin Mining competitors beat Franklin Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Franklin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.