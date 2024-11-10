Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) versus Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Financial Comparison

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) and Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Bowhead Specialty”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators $1.49 billion 1.11 $45.00 million $2.51 16.25 Bowhead Specialty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than Bowhead Specialty.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators 6.55% 8.14% 0.69% Bowhead Specialty N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Bowhead Specialty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Horace Mann Educators and Bowhead Specialty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators 0 2 1 1 2.75 Bowhead Specialty 0 3 2 0 2.40

Horace Mann Educators presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.51%. Bowhead Specialty has a consensus target price of $31.40, suggesting a potential downside of 4.36%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than Bowhead Specialty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats Bowhead Specialty on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters. The Life & Retirement segment markets tax-qualified fixed, fixed indexed, and variable annuities; and internal revenue code for educator, which allows public school employees and employees of other tax-exempt organizations, such as not-for-profit private schools, to utilize pretax income to make periodic contributions to a qualified retirement plan. The Supplemental & Group Benefits segment offers employer-sponsored products including accident, critical illness, limited-benefit fixed indemnity insurance, term life, and short-term and long-term disability, as well as worksite direct products, such as supplemental heart, cancer, disability, and accident coverage. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments. The company distributes its products through distribution partners in wholesale and retail markets. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Bowhead Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. in March 2024. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bowhead Insurance Holdings LP.

