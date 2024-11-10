CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its stake in Eaton by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,080 shares of company stock valued at $39,375,088 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $366.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.74. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $217.61 and a 1 year high of $369.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.