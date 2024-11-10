Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Adjourns Special Meeting Due to Lack of Quorum

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TEAF, announced on November 7, 2024, that they had commenced a Special Meeting of Stockholders at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. However, due to a lack of quorum, the Special Meeting was adjourned. The new date for the reconvened Special Meeting is set for Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Get alerts:

The original record date for the Special Meeting remains as September 10, 2024. This extension provides additional time for the company’s stockholders to vote on the proposal outlined in the proxy statement for the Special Meeting, which was filed on October 11, 2024. During this adjournment period, Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund will continue to actively solicit votes from its stockholders regarding the proposed agenda referenced in the Proxy Statement.

The rescheduled Special Meeting will still be held at the company’s principal executive offices located at 6363 College Boulevard, Suite 100A, Overland Park, Kansas, 66211.

Upon meeting the necessary quorum, the company aims to address the matters outlined in the initial agenda. It is essential for the company to ensure that all pertinent decisions are made with the input of its shareholders and in compliance with regulatory requirements.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund remains committed to transparency and shareholder engagement, and looks forward to the participation of its stockholders in shaping the future direction of the company.

The company’s CEO, Matthew G.P. Sallee, duly authorized the filing of this report with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2024. For further updates regarding the rescheduled Special Meeting, interested parties are encouraged to monitor the company’s official communication channels and filings with regulatory authorities.

Please note that Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this report, except as required by law or regulatory obligations.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund’s 8K filing here.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Read More