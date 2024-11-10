Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply
In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $288.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $193.60 and a 52-week high of $307.64.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
