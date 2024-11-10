Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $288.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $193.60 and a 52-week high of $307.64.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.