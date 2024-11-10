Field & Main Bank Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Field & Main Bank boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,217.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,161.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,088.58. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $914.50 and a 12-month high of $1,239.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total value of $1,118,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,407,347.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total value of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,407,347.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,511,717.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,322 shares of company stock valued at $18,280,698 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Bank of America raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

