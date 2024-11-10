Kerusso Capital Management LLC Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,448 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after acquiring an additional 375,600 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19,851.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 208,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after acquiring an additional 207,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,892,000 after acquiring an additional 166,687 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $117,103,000 after acquiring an additional 156,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $59,801,000 after acquiring an additional 110,570 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $202.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.07 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.