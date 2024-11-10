Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after buying an additional 1,909,898 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $718,680,000 after buying an additional 1,222,736 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 24,533.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $123,447,000 after buying an additional 512,253 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $84,901,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after buying an additional 349,061 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $233.89 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $179.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.60.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

