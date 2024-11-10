Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,636,000 after buying an additional 1,050,380 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,269,000 after acquiring an additional 661,490 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,253,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,649,000 after purchasing an additional 583,649 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,488.3% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,847,000 after purchasing an additional 554,894 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

