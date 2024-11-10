First Personal Financial Services Acquires 155 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.65.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $127.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $128.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.39 and a 200-day moving average of $109.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.