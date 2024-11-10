Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and traded as high as $11.40. Ricoh shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 4,317 shares trading hands.

Ricoh Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54.

Ricoh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.