First Personal Financial Services Acquires 5,310 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 4.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Black Hills by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 43,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its stake in Black Hills by 5.7% in the second quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 4,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 0.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 84.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.49.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 69.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

