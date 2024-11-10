Head to Head Contrast: SMC Entertainment (SMCE) and The Competition

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMC Entertainment and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SMC Entertainment N/A -$1.56 million -0.16 SMC Entertainment Competitors $5.67 billion $9.50 million 10.78

SMC Entertainment’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SMC Entertainment. SMC Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of SMC Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC Entertainment N/A -8.75% -235.79% SMC Entertainment Competitors -142.44% -1,810.99% -8.20%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares SMC Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SMC Entertainment rivals beat SMC Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research. It markets a software-as-a-service (SaaS) proprietary platform for certified public accountants, financial institutions, and registered investment advisors. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. SMC Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

