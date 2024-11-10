Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Sells 10,543 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 10,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $1,334,532.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,971.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BANF opened at $122.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.02. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $80.80 and a 1-year high of $128.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $163.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 29.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 24.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

