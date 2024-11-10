Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Down 3.2 %
Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
About Vestas Wind Systems A/S
Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.
