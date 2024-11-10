Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $212,805.66 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 18,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $212,805.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,005,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,908,104.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,870 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $119,243.90.

On Thursday, October 31st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,065 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $53,537.05.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,400 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $46,948.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $43,554.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,834 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $51,143.72.

On Thursday, October 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,988 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $60,538.68.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,436 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $54,849.24.

On Thursday, September 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,158 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $64,474.26.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,807 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $72,358.41.

On Thursday, September 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $75,888.31.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of EVCM opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 281,551 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EverCommerce by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 95,934 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

