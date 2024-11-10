Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $212,805.66 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 18,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $212,805.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,005,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,908,104.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,870 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $119,243.90.
- On Thursday, October 31st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,065 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $53,537.05.
- On Tuesday, October 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,400 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $46,948.00.
- On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $43,554.00.
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,834 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $51,143.72.
- On Thursday, October 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,988 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $60,538.68.
- On Tuesday, October 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,436 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $54,849.24.
- On Thursday, September 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,158 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $64,474.26.
- On Tuesday, September 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,807 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $72,358.41.
- On Thursday, September 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $75,888.31.
Shares of EVCM opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.07.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
