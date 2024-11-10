iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 225,224 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 81,520 shares.The stock last traded at $72.70 and had previously closed at $74.96.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.94. The company has a market cap of $873 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 230,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 70,559 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 214,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after buying an additional 127,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 43,364 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.