iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,790,098 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 3,014,557 shares.The stock last traded at $45.94 and had previously closed at $45.84.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
