iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,790,098 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 3,014,557 shares.The stock last traded at $45.94 and had previously closed at $45.84.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

