iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 5.93% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $25,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,833,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 31,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,439. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.42. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

