F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1,681.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,639 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,602 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $62,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in F5 by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.31. 544,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,437. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.48 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. F5 had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network technology company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.56.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $316,477.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,436,087.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $130,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $316,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,436,087.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $897,594. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

