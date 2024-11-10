Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,077 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

