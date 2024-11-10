Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lessened by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $564.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $578.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

