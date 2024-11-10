Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.01 and last traded at $80.01, with a volume of 1290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.00.

Onex Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 70.42%.

Onex Increases Dividend

Onex Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.0736 dividend. This is a boost from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.29%.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

