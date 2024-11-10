Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Trading Up 6.3% – Here’s Why

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Tele2 AB (publ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $709.41 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 12.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

