Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.180-2.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.51-0.61 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on REZI
Resideo Technologies Price Performance
Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 2.72%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Resideo Technologies Company Profile
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Resideo Technologies
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.