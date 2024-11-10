Reviewing MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) & Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 25.39% 6.46% 1.18% MetroCity Bankshares 25.54% 15.09% 1.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and MetroCity Bankshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $1.60 billion 4.77 $419.32 million $4.71 17.00 MetroCity Bankshares $211.03 million 4.08 $51.61 million $2.32 14.67

Risk and Volatility

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prosperity Bancshares and MetroCity Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 0 4 9 0 2.69 MetroCity Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $78.96, indicating a potential downside of 1.41%. MetroCity Bankshares has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.09%. Given MetroCity Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MetroCity Bankshares is more favorable than Prosperity Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats MetroCity Bankshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About MetroCity Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; letters of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans. In addition, it offers online banking services, which include access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions, such as remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; and automated teller machines and telephone banking services. Further, it provides debit cards for checking customers, direct deposits, and cashier's checks; treasury management services, including wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payments services; and cash management deposit products, such as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.