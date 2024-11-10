RKL Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 128.6% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 57.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $111.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.12. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.93 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.04.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

