Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 3,048 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $91,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $277.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.90 and its 200-day moving average is $272.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $225.38 and a 1-year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

