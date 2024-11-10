Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $296.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $214.06 and a 52 week high of $297.37. The stock has a market cap of $445.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.09 and a 200-day moving average of $271.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

