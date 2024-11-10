Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$0.50 million during the quarter.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

Shares of EDT stock opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. Spectral Medical has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul M. Walker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$97,500.00. Corporate insiders own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

