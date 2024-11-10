Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.77 ($2.14) and traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.20). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 167.20 ($2.18), with a volume of 875,949 shares trading hands.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.43. The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,393.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

