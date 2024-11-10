Urbana (TSE:URB) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.45 and last traded at C$5.65, with a volume of 1137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.48.
Urbana Trading Up 2.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The stock has a market cap of C$56.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70.
Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($4.44) million during the quarter. Urbana had a net margin of 78.31% and a return on equity of 28.02%.
Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.
