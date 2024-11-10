Insider Selling: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) CAO Sells 38,344 Shares of Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,171. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

