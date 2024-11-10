Yakob Liawatidewi Sells 5,214 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $271,388.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,522.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $65.92.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMPH shares. StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
Read Our Latest Report on AMPH
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.