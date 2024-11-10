Yakob Liawatidewi Sells 5,214 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $271,388.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,522.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $65.92.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMPH shares. StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AMPH

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.